Lea Michele Says "Breakups Suck," Teases Revenge Songs On Her New Album

Lea Michele be may be pulling a Taylor Swift

The Scream Queens star performed some songs from her upcoming album Places last night during a concert in Santa Monica and while performing "Sentimental Memories," Michele rolled her eyes and smirked when she sang, "All along you were a liar."

She didn't let on whom she may have been thinking about, but the audience laughed at the dig.

"Breakups suck," Michele said. "But they're also OK if it's what it's meant to be."

She said she finds comfort in a lyric from Miranda Lambert's "The Weight of These Wings."