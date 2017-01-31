Lea Michele Says "Breakups Suck," Teases Revenge Songs On Her New Album

Araya Diaz
Lea Michele be may be pulling a Taylor Swift
The Scream Queens star performed some songs from her upcoming album Places last night during a concert in Santa Monica and while performing "Sentimental Memories," Michele rolled her eyes and smirked when she sang, "All along you were a liar."
She didn't let on whom she may have been thinking about, but the audience laughed at the dig.
"Breakups suck," Michele said. "But they're also OK if it's what it's meant to be."
She said she finds comfort in a lyric from Miranda Lambert's "The Weight of These Wings."
"She sings, 'Happiness ain't prison but there's freedom in a broken heart," Michele said. "I think that that's so true. I feel like this has been such a great year for me and I've been beyond grateful for that and you find yourself in that time and I think it's when you really become who you are."
It was just about year ago that Michele and her boyfriend of two years Matthew Paetz called it quits. She and iZombie star Robert Buckley had a short-lived romance that ended after just a couple of months in July.
"I talk a lot about love on this new record and a lot about all different kinds of love," Michele said. "For men, for people that know me, they know that when I love someone, I just kind of put my whole heart into it and everything. I cross countries for people. My poor mother—if she has to hear me say one more time, 'I just love him so much.'"
Places has been in the works for three years. Michele opened the show last night with "Cannonball" from her first album.
She also performed Pink's "Glitter" and "My Man" from Funny Girl.
"It's been a very exciting and long three years and I learned a lot from my first record," Michele said. "It was a great experience for me and I really enjoyed but I wanted to make sure this next record was perfect and obviously, tonight even before the album is out, before the first single is out, I just wanted to start performing, to get back to what I grew up doing, to get back to what I did in New York on Broadway for so many years, performing on stage."
In the audience was Michele's Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts and her stylist, Fashion Police's Brad Goreski.