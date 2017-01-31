Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie Has 2 New Trailers Featuring Relationship Drama with Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline

Did you say "Gimme, gimme more" after the first Britney Ever After trailer? Lifetime heard you and is offering up two new trailers for their Britney Spears biopic. In the video above, get a glimpse at Natasha Bennett as the Princess of Pop and hear her spot-on voice work as she narrates the trailer.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it and say I was fine," she says in character. "'Cause I wasn't."

The trailer features Bennett performing as Spears and the highs and lows of the singer's career, including moments with Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline and Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake. The cast also includes Peter Benson as Larry Rudolph, Nicole Oliver as Lynne Spears and Markian Tarasiuk as Wade Robinson.