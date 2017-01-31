Anwar Hadid Joins Gigi in British Vogue Photo Shoot

Mario Testino/Vogue
Do these two ever take a bad picture?
Supermodel Gigi Hadid, 21, and brother Anwar Hadid, 17, share the spotlight in the March issue of British Vogue. Shot by renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino, the brother and sister pose side-by-side, while Gigi appears solo on the magazine's cover.
Anwar, the youngest of the Hadid family to start his modeling career, is no stranger posing along his supermodel sisters: Anwar and Bella Hadid star in the Zadig & Voltaire Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. Anwar has also modeled for Teen Vogue, Moschino, Hugo Boss and more.
This is Gigi's second time covering British Vogue. In the issue, she speaks about the public's reaction to her September 2015 open letter regarding body shaming. "The response was crazy," she says. "From Victoria's Secret Angels to my friends who are considered plus size, everyone texted me and said they appreciated me saying something. The world puts so much pressure on fashion, then judges models for succumbing to that pressure."
Gigi also opens up about her relationship with pop star Zayn Malik. The supermodel shares a glimpse of how the couple like to spend their time, telling British Vogue, "When I'm in L.A. I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking. We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies."
"I need coffee to stay up," she adds. " I'm always like, 'Babe, let's go to a movie.' Then I fall asleep halfway through and he's like, 'You've seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'"
See the entire shoot and read the full interview in the March issue of British Vogue, on stands Friday.