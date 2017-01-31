Busy Philipps Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Colin Hanks on Live! With Kelly

Busy Philipps had an interesting morning, to say the least!

The actress teamed up with Kelly Ripa as the co-host on Live! With Kelly Tuesday morning, and things got exciting when the duo announced the show's upcoming guest, Colin Hanks.

Hanks is a successful actor, producer and documentary maker who also happens to be Philipps' ex-boyfriend!

Yes, during the co-host chat at the beginning of today's show, Philipps' told Ripa she met Hanks at Loyola Marymount University, and they dated for a "long time" in college.