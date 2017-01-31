Bindi Irwin's Brother Crashes Her Stroll on the Beach With Her Boyfriend Like Only a Sibling a Can

Little brothers—can't live with them, can't live without them.

Bindi Irwin and her sibling are no exception to the rule. While the Dancing With the Stars winner and her boyfriend, Chandler Powell, were walking along the beach to find the perfect spot for a photo op, the duo suddenly became a trio.

"When you're trying to get a gorgeous beach video & then BAM! @robertirwinphotography arrives," the star captioned a video on her Instagram account.

As Powell's camera rolled, Irwin's brother Robert joined in on the fun by running back and forth in front of the lens with his surfboard in hand. While the goofy move may have frustrated his sister just a touch, the moment was precious all the same.