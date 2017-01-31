Bayous, Volcanoes and Badlands: Ranking The Bachelor's Two-on-One Dates

And the winner of the swamp showdown was...

The Bachelor sent Nick Viall into the bayou for his "dreaded" two-on-one date with house enemies Corinne and Taylor last night, and everyone, from the other contestants, the psychic providing the women with voodoo dolls of each other, the swamp alligators, were dying to see who would be sent packing when the battled the mental health counselor.

By the end of the trio's time together, Nick gave his rose to Corinne, sending Taylor home...or so we thought. One villain down, one more to go? Time will tell.

In honor of last night's showdown, we ranked where Corinne and Taylor's date lands among the franchise's most memorable two-on-ones...