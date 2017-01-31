Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tom Brady, Press Conference, Crying

Tom Brady's Tearful Reaction to This Question Will Have You Getting Weepy

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in 2017 Super Bowl Ad With Tiffany & Co.

Maren Morris, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys

The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris and More to Perform at 2017 Grammy Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pharrell Williams, Helen Lasichanh, Governors Awards 2016

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Three cheers for Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh!

The couple welcomed triplets in January, Pharrell's rep confirmed to Vanity Fair Tuesday. The rep did not provide the babies' names or sexes, but said Helen and the children are "healthy and happy." Married since 2013, Pharrell and Helen are also parents to son Rocket Williams, 8.

The duo broke the news that they were expecting in September 2016 when Lasichanh, 36, showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner to celebrate their new fragrance N°5 L'EAU. However, neither Pharrell nor Helen publicly revealed that she was expecting triplets.

Watch

Pharrell Talks Connection Between Fashion and Music

In a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell revealed how Rocket got his name. "In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element," the musician said, "we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend."

Speaking to The Guardian in 2014, he described Rocket as "the best song I've ever co-written."

Pharrell is expected to attend the 2017 Oscars, as Hidden Figures is nominated for Best Picture alongside Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight; he produced the movie with Peter Chernin, Donna Gigliotti, Theodore Melfi and Jenno Topping. The film, based on a true story, stars Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer; it received three nominations total.

TAGS/ Pharrell Williams , Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories