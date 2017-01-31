Tom Brady's Tearful Reaction to This Question Will Have You Getting Weepy

A young boy asked Tom Brady who is hero is, leading to one of the best moments from Super Bowl media day.

We're not crying, you're crying!

During a press conference on Monday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took a sentimental question from a young fan that would quickly have him choking back tears. 

The fan was 7-year-old Joseph Perez who won a contest and was allowed to ask the player one question, according to Yahoo Sports

"Many people think you're their hero, but who's your hero?" the child wondered. 

"Who's my hero? That's a great question," the father of three responded. "Well, I think my dad is my hero because he's someone that I look up to every day."

While it seemed like Brady was going to say a bit more about Tom Brady Sr., he got teary-eyed and simply concluded with "my dad."

Brady faced a second question on the subject after one reporter asked him how his relationship with his father influences the one he has with his own children. 

"He was just a great example for me and he was always someone that supported me in everything that I did, to come home at night and to bring me out and hit me ground balls and fly balls. I loved baseball growing up and to have a chance to go to 49 games on the weekend with him and my mom and throw the ball in the parking lot at the games. Those are memories that I'll have forever, so you want to try to instill those in your kids, too."

While there are still a few more days until his face-off against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl, the game will soon be another special memory to share with his little ones. "My kids will have a different experience, but I'll still try to do the best that I can do to raise them the right way," he concluded.

The 39-year-old shares 7-year-old son, Brady, and 4-year-old daughter, Vivian, with wife Gisele Bundchen and is dad to 9-year-old John, the son he had with ex Bridget Moynahan.

As the three get older, Brady finds himself cherishing every little moment.  "Everyone says, 'It goes so fast! It goes so fast!' And it does go so fast, and you enjoy these different moments that they have, because, you know—it's only once that they get a chance to have their first day of school. To pick them up on their first day of school is so fun," he told E! News last September. "Those are memories I'll have for the rest of my life, and hopefully they'll have them, too."

