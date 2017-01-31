Vanessa Hudgens and Jimmy Fallon Sing the Friends Theme Song

In honor of her new series Powerless joining NBC's Thursday night lineup this week, Hudgens and Fallon reminisced about some "Must See TV" favorites, including Cheers and Seinfeld. "Thursday night NBC had some of the biggest sitcoms in the history of television," Fallon said.
And, of course, there was the megapopular Friends.
"We are friends," Fallon said. "We are family, and we're friends."
The 10-season series has stood the test of time, due in part to its syndication on multiple cable networks and its streaming deal with Netflix. The show's popularity even inspired Hudgens and Fallon to cover its theme song, "I'll Be There for You," originally performed by TheRembrandts.
Starring in a sitcom for NBC has long been Hudgens' dream.
As she explained to Fallon, "The Office and Parks and Recreation are my favorite shows."
Powerless (premiering Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT) is set in the DC Comics world. "It's not about the superheroes," she said. "A lot of the shows we see are always about the superheroes, but it's like, when you see an epic battle going on and they're crashing into buildings, what happens to the people who are trying to walk to their job? So, we're those people. We work at Wayne Securities; We're in the Bruce Wayne Industries umbrella. My boss, Van Wayne, is Bruce Wayne's cousin, who is a complete idiot played by Alan Tudyk—who is not an idiot, to be clear! They make products so people can live their days a little more safely as a powerless person."
