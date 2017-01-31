Oprah Winfrey Joins 60 Minutes as Special Contributor

CBS News
Oprah Winfrey has a new TV gig. The veteran talk show host is returning to network TV with a new gig on CBS's 60 Minutes. Winfrey will serve as special contributor on the news program. She'll make her debut this fall.
"There is only one Oprah Winfrey," Jeff Fager, executive producer, said in a statement. "She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast."
Winfrey hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years before ending the series and launching OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Winfrey's Harpo Productions is also behind Dr. Phil, The Dr. Oz Show and Rachael Ray. She's also an Oscar-nominated actress for The Color Purple. Next up is HBO's The Immoral Life of Henrietta Lacks opposite Rose Byrne and the remake of A Wrinkle in Time.
"I've been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter," Winfrey said in a statement. "I'm so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds."
Winfrey hasn't been totally gone from TV. She returned to hosting and interviews on OWN with Oprah Prime, formerly known as Oprah's Next Chapter and currently appears in Weight Watchers commercials after joining the board of directors in 2016.
Winfrey's 60 Minutes gig is a reunion of sorts—her longtime friend, Gayle King, serves as an anchor on CBS This Morning.