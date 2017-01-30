The Final Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Here! Watch Disney's Big Surprise During The Bachelor

Luke Evans and Josh Gad—who play Gaston and Le Fou, respectively, in Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' Beauty and the Beast—premiered the film's final trailer during tonight's all-new episode of The Bachelor.
Directed by Bill Condon, Disney's live-action adaptation of its Oscar-winning 1991 animated musical stars Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, AudraMcDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Dan Stevens as Beast, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza and EmmaWatson as Belle.
Can't wait for the film's March 17 release? Beginning Feb. 10, Walt Disney World visitors can watch an eight-minute preview at the One Man's Dream attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios. There will also be a preview playing at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif.
The original film has long been a favorite among the cast. "Belle was one of my idols growing up," Watson tells Empire. "I knew every word to the animation. I was born in Paris like Belle. We both love books, obviously. She is someone who doesn't really feel like she fits in, but she finds her place in the world and uses what makes her different. She was just inspiring to me."
In contrast, Evans couldn't be more different than Gaston.
"He gets as dark as any Disney character could possibly get," he says of playing the burly, egotistical villain. "This is a man who, for the first time in his life, hasn't got what he wanted."
Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs from the animated film, as well as a few new numbers. "There's not one from the original film that's not iconic, beautiful and perfect, and there was never in my mind any thought of dropping any of them. But entering this more live-action, photo-real, psychologically more vivid medium meant basic questions informing the need for new songs. Not reinventions, but expansions," the film's director tells The Telegraph. "So that score has been enhanced by three songs, all of them written by Alan Menken. He's gone completely back inside the music he wrote the first time, and they fit in effortlessly."
