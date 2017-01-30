Mary Tyler Moore's Cause of Death Revealed

Less than a week after Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80, her cause of death has been revealed.
The legendary actress succumbed to cardiopulmonary arrest, brought on by other serious contributing health issues, according to Moore's death certificate that was obtained by TMZ. Per the outlet, Moore suffering from aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia and diabetes mellitus also played a role in her passing.
As E! News reported last Wednesday, Moore's family and friends gathered in Connecticut to say goodbye to the actress. In the days that followed, her many former Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Tyler Moore Show co-stars and admirers expressed their grief by paying tribute to their dear friend on social media.
Just yesterday, Moore was laid to rest during a private funeral in Fairfield, Conn.
According to The CT Post, a brief service took place in a white chapel on the property and Moore was later interred at a grave adorned with an angel statue. While the ceremony was closed to the public, fans were able to pay their respect to the star later on in the afternoon.
Moore's The Last Best Year co-star Bernadette Peters reportedly attended the service.
At last night's SAG Awards, Moore and fellow late Hollywood icons including Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Prince, Alan Thicke and Florence Hendersonreceived special recognition during the "In Memoriam" segment.
A statement to E! News from Moore's rep indicates that a public memorial honoring the star is currently in the works: "The outpouring of heartfelt tributes and kind words have meant so much to her family. We will be announcing plans for a celebration of Mary's life in the coming weeks."