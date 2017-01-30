Kit Harington Lost His Virginity When He "Was Probably Too Young"

Rex Features/ZUMAPRESS.com
Why, Kit Harington, do tell!
The Game of Thrones hunk has revealed some juicy details about his life before fame in a new interview with Elle.
When asked about his character Jon Snow's adventurous sexual escapades with Wildling paramour Ygritte on the award-winning series, Harington revealed that his first time in real life "was a little less left-field than in a cave."
However, it was still a spontaneous decision. The British-born actor described it as "a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party," adding, "I was probably too young." As in "not far off" when the interviewer guessed 13.
"I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you're young and decide to get the monkey off your back."
Let's just say, the now 30-year-old star has come a long way, and not only because he's become one of the highest paid actors on television. He will be continuing his brooding role on GoT for the next two seasons, until winter comes for the entire show in 2018.
He has been working on some other projects as well, including starring in the upcoming Western Brimstone with Dakota Fanning. Harington also expressed an interest in trying out some less serious roles in the future, telling Elle, "I'd like to do comedy," though not necessarily a romantic comedy.
Rather, I'd like to play someone really f--ked up. People who are right on the edge."
Understandably so, Harington is a little wary of being typecast as the dark and brooding type.
Coincidentally, the woman who Jon Snow lost his virginity to is now Harington's real-life girlfriend, Rose Leslie, the couple keeping the flame burning in real life after Ygritte's death in season four.
Neither made an appearance at the SAG Awards last night, where GoT was nominated for best performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Harington has been in Belfast and Iceland filming the eagerly awaited seventh season of the addictive HBO fantasy series that is well-known for it's cold-climate locations and cliff-hanger story lines.
About falling for Leslie on set, Harington told Vogue Italia last year, "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he said, adding, "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."