Mahershala Ali Planned to Celebrate His SAG Award Wins With His Pregnant Wife at Home

No wild after-parties for Mahershala Ali last night.
Though that would have been well deserved after he won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, for best male actor in a supporting role for Moonlight and as part of the ensemble of Hidden Figures, Ali told E! News' Zuri Hall that he planned to do his celebrating at home.
"You know my wife is nine months pregnant, and she's at home by herself. And I got to get home!" the dashing actor—and even more dashing husband—said.
This is the first child for Ali and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim.
The House of Cards actor said he's especially "looking forward to having a new teacher. Kids teach. They're the truth." He added, humbly, "I'm ready to learn my lessons and learn them well, and I hope I have something to teach our child."
Our future super-dad spidey sense is tingling...
In his supporting actor acceptance speech last night, Ali was on the verge of tears as he talked about the importance of treating each other well to have any chance at healing our divisions. "My mother is an ordained minister. I'm a Muslim. She didn't do back flips when I called her to tell her I converted 17 years ago," he said. "I tell you now, we put things to side. And I'm able to see her—she's able to see me. We love each other. That love has grown. And that [other] stuff is minutiae."
Mahershala, who is also nominated for an Oscar, an Independent Spirit Award and a BAFTA has had a truly breakout year, appearing in two of the year's most talked-about films, Moonlight and Hidden Figures, as well as the Netflix hits Luke Cage and House of Cards.
Referring to his family, the actor said this has been "our year. We gonna share."