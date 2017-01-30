North West Has Officially Morphed Into Kim Kardashian in Latest Adorable Snapchats

Kim Kardashianis passing the baton to the next generation of Snapchat stars—starting with North West, of course!

The famous mother-daughter duo took to their fave social media platform on Monday while flying home from a recent family getaway to Costa Rica, and the result is pure perfection. The toddler, now 3 and a half-years-old, continues to look more and more like Kim as she poses for the camera using Snapchat's signature puppy dog filters.

Kim and North mimic each other's silly voices and faces before the E! star asks her little girl, "Are you so beautiful?" North replies matter of factly, "Yeah," to which her proud mama asks, "You are?!"

Khloe Kardashian also caught the pair on her own Snapchat, as both Kim and North hammed it up for the camera. Too stinkin' cute!