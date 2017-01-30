Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Can't Stop Kissing in Italy: See More Pics From Their Romantic Vacation

Though we thought they were just "having fun," taking a very public, romantic vacation seems to say something different.

"Their romance is moving quickly, but they are OK with that," an insider exclusively tells E! News. "They are exclusively dating each other. Selena is not one to date around, and when she cares and opens up to a man, she makes sure it's the real thing."

Still, we're told, "They are just dating. Abel is taking it slow but respects Selena and wants to see where this may go. They haven't called each other boyfriend or girlfriend yet, but they are exclusively just with each other. They are both very smitten about each other."