Chrissy Teigen Sets the Rumor Mill Straight After Red Carpet Comment: "No, I Am Not Pregnant"

Chrissy Teigen is putting her foot down.
While walking the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet alongside husband John Legend, the mom and model weighed in on the couple's future second baby. "Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure," she told Entertainment Tonight.
However, the comment raised more questions as fans wondered how she could possibly know the sex of a future child and mused that she was already pregnant. So, the Lip Sync Battle co-host took to Twitter to settle the rumor mill amid claims that she is expecting again.
"Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah," she tweeted Monday. "And no, I am not pregnant."
One follower asked Teigen if she gave "it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding 'the act?'"
"Thanks for asking, you complete witch," the star responded. "I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!"
Some fans appreciated Teigen's quip, thanking her for raising awareness about the fertility struggles many women face.
"We've tried for 15 yrs & hope to 1 day try IVF," one fan wrote back. "Thank you for speaking on infertility issues. Some ppl will never understand."
Teigen has been vocal about her pregnancy struggles in recent years, particularly during a segment on FABLife in 2015.
"I will say, honestly, John and I were having trouble," she revealed on television. "We would have kids five, six years ago if it'd happened...but my gosh, it's been a process!"
"So, anytime somebody asks me if I'm going to have kids, I'm like, 'One day, you're going to ask that to the wrong girl who is really struggling, and it's going to be really hurtful to them. And I hate that. So, I hate it. Stop asking me!'" she added.
Just weeks after she made that announcement, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl confirmed she and Legend were expecting their first child. The following April, the couple welcomed daughter Luna Simone Stephens, who is now 9 months old and on the move.
"She's crawling around, she's like standing up if she pulls up on the coffee table," Legend told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the 2017 SAG Award red carpet. "Not walking quite yet, but she's quite a handful now that she's moving around on her own."