Shop the Exact Lip Colors from the SAG Awards 2017

There were more than a few perfect pouts at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

With every shade represented, there was a lip color for everyone and every occasion: sparkling nudes (see: Emily Blunt), dark hues (Yas, Maisie Williams!) and standout colors. While stars walked down the red carpet, we walked away with major beauty inspiration. Now, it's time to try those lipsticks that gave us style envy. Normally we'd probably head to our nearest beauty superstore and attempt to find a similar color, which can be an overwhelming experience to say the least.