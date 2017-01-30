The Good Place Renewed for Season 2, So Here Are 5 Reasons You Need to Watch This Series Right Now

Now this is some forking great news: NBC has renewed The Good Place for a second season. The comedy, which hails from Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur and stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, will return with 13 new episodes.

"Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary," Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We absolutely can't wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride."