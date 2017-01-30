A Dog's Purpose Is to Be Loved, Obviously: How Animals in Film & TV Are Really Treated on Set

A Dog's Purpose wasn't meant to be a controversial movie.

If anything, the family-friendly film (based on W. Bruce Cameron's book of the same name) seemed likely to have audiences crying in a Marley & Me kind of way. We could barely make it through the commercials in one piece.

But when TMZ released video footage earlier this month that purported to show what looked like a fearful dog being forced into the water by a trainer, more than just devoted animal rights activists were immediately concerned. If you're looking for consensus on an issue, it's that abuse of an animal in any form is unacceptable.

The film's press junket and red carpet premiere were hastily canceled amid the controversy as people started to question just what goes into making a movie in which animals take center stage.

So those involved in the making of A Dog's Purpose immediately set out to quell potential moviegoers' concerns.