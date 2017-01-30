Anahí Shares First Photo of Her Son

instagram.com/anahi/
Hello, little man!
Finally, we get to meet Anahí's tiny bundle of joy. The former RBD singer shared the first photo of her son and simply captioned it with, "Hello world!!! I'm Manuel!!" The post was also accompanied by the heart eyes emoji and angel emoji. We still can't tell if he looks more like mom or dad, but we can see that he's got some cute blond hair.
Anahí shared that she and her husband, the governor of Chiapas State, Mexico, Manuel Velasco Coello welcomed their new addition on January 17 at 10:36 PM.
Only a few days ago, the First Lady of Chiapas shared a heartfelt photo of herself with her husband while he kissed her forehead and she held their son Manuel.
"10 days! The happiest moment of my life!!! You can't explain the feeling of holding your baby for the first time until you actually live it...it is absolute love! In a world so divided where every day we seem to lose faith, babies are the angels who it is worth doing everything in our power to leave them with a better world, a world full of love. The world we all want," she captioned the post in Spanish.
In October, the star announced via Instagram the sex and name of her first child with a photo of a knitted baby blue outfit and simply captioned it with a blue heart and the name, "Manuel."
Several months ago, the Mexican beauty shared her Caras magazine cover where we see her in a green dress with her hand over her baby bump. "#GodIsSoGood with a lot of happiness we share with all of you this wonderful news. My gift from God," she captioned the photo.
Congratulations to this growing family!