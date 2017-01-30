SAG Awards Style Tribes: Stripes, Fairy-Like Details & Pink, Oh My!

From shades of pink to whimsical silhouettes to all-black ensembles, the stars' style aligned last night.

One thing's for sure: With every award show comes a new crop of red carpet trends, and at last night's SAG Awards, there were four themes that really stole the show.

Pretty in Pink

There was plenty of yellow at this past Golden Globes, but it's been a while since we've seen this much pink! Stars like Sophia Bush and Stranger Things' Cara Buono rocked a bold shade of the color while Maisie Williamsand Orange Is the New Black's Yael Stone chose a more soft approach. Various shades aside, it's time to rethink pink.