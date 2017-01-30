You Have to See Millie Bobby Brown's Adorable Reaction to the Stranger Things Win at the 2017 SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown is reeling with joy!
The young star took home her very first actor trophy after the Stranger Things cast won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
She took to Instagram Sunday night after the major win to reveal her excitement and thank the show's fans. "OK, everyone, we just won a SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series," she said, smiling from ear-to-ear as she held her trophy. "I am so grateful! Thank you everyone."
She then revealed that she had already named her statue. "Meet Jeff," she said laughing as she flashed the trophy toward the camera.
Earlier in the evening, Brown and her co-star Noah Schnapp stopped and chatted with E! News to express their excitement over the win.
"How did we do this?! Do you know who we were up against?" Schnapp adorably asked Zuri Hall., before both kids admitted to crying over the excitement.
"You can't bring children to these events, we'll cry, and these trophies are really heavy," Brown quipped.
As for their plans to celebrate, Brown and Schnapp said they hoped to have a huge pizza party with movies. "We're going to watch Sing," Brown added.
Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo also chatted with us and dished about feeling overwhelmed by the whole thing.
"It's a blessing because not many people get to have this opportunity and get nominated and win...and on our first season?! Thank you, God," McLaughlin gushed.
"It's amazing. We are kids, and even tonight, a lot of people tell me that I'm a good actor, and I couldn't believe it because I don't have a lot of experience," Matarazzo added. "This night just proved to me that kids can be just as good of actors as adults."
Along those same lines, Wolfhard decided to dedicate their award to other young actors. "Being 14-years-old and having a trophy like this, it proves to you how much you can do in the span of like four or five years...This is for all the child actors, all the kids!"
All these kids certainly seem to be having the best time ever during the 2017 awards season, not only winning but also meeting tons of famous faces and totally stealing the spotlight with their contagious smiles and laughter.
