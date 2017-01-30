Kourtney Kardashian Goes Skinny-Dipping in Costa Rica

Snapchat
Kourtney Kardashian is letting everything go while on vacation.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat to reveal her scandalous late-night activities, which included skinny-dipping in a Costa Rican pool. Sharing a naked picture taken from behind, Kourtney teased fans with her bare assets.
Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, King Cairo, North West, Saint West, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick and Mason Disick have been enjoying an adventure-filled vacation in Costa Rica, where they've ridden in helicopters, enjoyed amazing dinners and, of course, lounged by the pool. But just because this family is on vacation doesn't mean they've left behind all of their routines.
Khloe, Kim and Kourtney have kept up with their intense fitness regimens while on vacation, and even though Kim hasn't snapped her workouts every day, she told fans she isn't slacking.