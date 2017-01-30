Lily Tomlin Celebrates 2017 SAG Awards Win: "I'm Just About Drunk!"

Lily Tomlin was feeling "fabulous" at the 2017 SAG Awards—and rightfully so!
Dolly Parton presented Tomlin with the Life Achievement Award; their fellow 9 to 5 co-star Jane Fonda skipped the ceremony, as she was feeling under the weather. Tomlin earned big laughs during her acceptance speech, in which she shared lessons she's learned over the years.
"Don't leave the house when you're drunk. And if you're already out there, well, you must learn to tell when you've had too much to drink," she told the audience. "Listen to your friends when they stop talking to you and start talking about you—saying things like, 'Did she have a purse?'"
E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with Tomlin backstage, who said her post-show plans include "just continuing with Grace and Frankie." Unlike some stars, the 77-year-old said, "I don't have any plans to slow down—although lots of people can cause me to slow down. You just don't know."
Tomlin said she was "already celebrating," her win. "I'm just about drunk. I'm going to fall. I'm just sort of exaggerating, but I will be drunk soon. I should drop like a rock right now. Thump!"
Imitating Hall, Tomlin joked, "'We'll cut back to our headquarters now; get her out of here.'"
Jokes aside, Tomlin added that she was excited to see her friend Meryl Streep cheering her on from the front. "That just about put me away," she told E! News. "Even though I did a movie with her, she's so fantastic. She's just intimidating. You're a little bit trepedatious about it. There she was, and I spoke directly to her, and I felt like I had crossed through a passage of life."