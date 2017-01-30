Lily Tomlin Celebrates 2017 SAG Awards Win: "I'm Just About Drunk!"

Lily Tomlin was feeling "fabulous" at the 2017 SAG Awards—and rightfully so!

Dolly Parton presented Tomlin with the Life Achievement Award; their fellow 9 to 5 co-star Jane Fonda skipped the ceremony, as she was feeling under the weather. Tomlin earned big laughs during her acceptance speech, in which she shared lessons she's learned over the years.

"Don't leave the house when you're drunk. And if you're already out there, well, you must learn to tell when you've had too much to drink," she told the audience. "Listen to your friends when they stop talking to you and start talking about you—saying things like, 'Did she have a purse?'"