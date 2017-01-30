Kim Kardashian Wants You All to See ''How Skinny'' She Looks

Kim Kardashian is feeling pretty good these days.
The reality star is currently on vacation in Costa Rica with the rest of her famous family, but that hasn't stopped them from hitting the gym on the regular.
In fact, Kim took to Snapchat to share her morning workout alongside Khloe Kardashian and couldn't help but boast a bit about her body.
After motivating Khloe to "get it," she panned over to shoot herself in the mirror, adding, "You guys, don't I look so skinny today?!"
Well, Kim has certainly been putting in the work to feel good about herself.
Just a few days earlier, she shared another video of their intense workout session from their vacation.
The workout videos come just a few days after she reminded her followers that, just because she doesn't always share posts from the gym, doesn't mean she's not getting in a sweat.
"So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloe," Kim said in a video over the weekend. "But I work out but it's like, if I don't Snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."
Her return to Snapchat and her daily fitness routine is further proof that she's moving forward after the terrifying Paris robbery that kept her out of the spotlight for several months.
Kim appears to be back to her old ways now, though, posting more frequently on social media and attending public events.