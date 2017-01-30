Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged to Rebel and a Basketcase Bandmate Zach Villa

Evan Rachel Wood is hearing wedding bells!

A rep confirms to E! News the Westworld actress is engaged to her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate Zach Villa. The two were both spotted wearing silver bands on their ring fingers at the 2017 SAG Awards Sunday night.

The engagement news comes a few years after the couple first met, starring together at a John Hughes-themed cabaret in 2015. Shortly after, they teamed up to create their new, electronic pop group.

Wood was previously married to Jamie Bell with whom she shares her 3-year-old son. The couple divorced in May of 2014 after nearly two years of marriage. Bell is now engaged and ready to tie the knot with Kate Mara.