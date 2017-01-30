Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged to Rebel and a Basketcase Bandmate Zach Villa

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT
Evan Rachel Wood is hearing wedding bells!
A rep confirms to E! News the Westworld actress is engaged to her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate Zach Villa. The two were both spotted wearing silver bands on their ring fingers at the 2017 SAG Awards Sunday night.
The engagement news comes a few years after the couple first met, starring together at a John Hughes-themed cabaret in 2015. Shortly after, they teamed up to create their new, electronic pop group.
Wood was previously married to Jamie Bell with whom she shares her 3-year-old son. The couple divorced in May of 2014 after nearly two years of marriage. Bell is now engaged and ready to tie the knot with Kate Mara.
Meanwhile, Wood has been a big voice for the LGBT society after coming out as bisexual and gender-fluid in 2011.
In an interview with Rolling Stone late last year, she admitted how she's affected by the stigma she surrounding bisexuality.
"You know, bisexuality is worthy of eye rolls," she said. "And I didn't realize how damaging that was until I tried to have healthy relationships as an adult and realized that there was still all this shame and conditioning and stigma around my sexuality that was really affecting the way I related to people."
She also revealed in the same interview shocking revelations of being sexually assaulted by a former significant other as well as a bar owner. "I think I was taken advantage of because someone knew there was something about me that they could exploit," she admitted.
Thus, she spoke out about the traumatic experience.
"I will not be ashamed," the 29-year-old wrote to RS. "I will also not project some false idea of being completely over it because 'I am so strong.' I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. I certainly can't. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She hopes society stops pressuring sexual assault victims to move forward, but rather allow themselves the time they need to heal.
The actress continued, "I am still standing. I am alive. I am happy. I am strong, But I am still not ok...It's not that you can't get over it, it's just that you are never the same, or maybe I just haven't gotten there yet."
This awards season, Wood is also focused on maintaining a promise to herself to wear a suit at every show this awards season.
"I've always wanted to do it," she told E! News' Giuliana Rancic at the SAG Awards. "A lot of it is personal. I think I myself felt pressure a lot of times that I had to look or dress a certain way, and especially growing up with the industry."
She added, "So I thought, you know, I'm just gonna go the other way and reach out to a little girl who is like me, possibly. So that's what I'm going for this year—it's all about choice. Choice. Options."