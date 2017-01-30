Hilary Duff Opens Up About Ex-Boyfriend Jason Walsh

Hilary Duff prefers to keep her private life, well, private.
And when she decides to share something personal with the world, it's on her own terms. In October 2016, the 29-year-old Younger actress confirmed she was dating Rise Nation founder Jason Walsh by sharing a PDA picture with her Instagram followers. "I was like, 'F--k it. He's my boyfriend,'" she says in Cosmopolitan's February issue, out now. "I just needed to make sure it was right. People don't need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?"
Jason was Hilary's trainer, but their romance complicated their professional relationship. "He's like, 'You don't listen to me anymore! I give up!'" she explains. "I have a different trainer now."
Eric Ray Davidson/Cosmopolitan
For reasons Hilary declines to discuss, the couple called it quits in November. Though they had only been linked together for five months, they had actually been dating much longer. "We were seeing each other for a while. People don't know the ins and outs of everything," she says. "It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie]."
Before she began dating Jason, Hilary made sure to give Mike a heads-up—and not just because they share custody of 4-year-old son Luca Comrie. In fact, she and Mike tell each other whenever they begin dating someone new. "I don't want to talk too much about that. But yeah, we do. We feel like it's respectful to keep everybody in the loop," she tells Cosmopolitan. "I don't know as much about his life as he knows about mine because mine's a lot more public."
Hilary is not "stressed" about finding a boyfriend. "I'm not coming down on myself like, 'Oh, you've got to get out there.' It'll happen again," she insists. "I have my whole life ahead of me."
It happened sooner than later, as she took her romance with Matthew Koma public Saturday. After making their official debut at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont, Matthew shared three Polaroids on Instagram, captioning them, "Date night."