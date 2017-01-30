Ocean's Eight: See the First Official Photo of the All-Female Cast

Nothing to see here, right? Just eight women commuting via the New York City subway.

Except these are no ordinary women. Warner Bros. has released the first official photo from Ocean's Eight, showing cast members Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna riding the rails.

The studio also confirmed what fans already know: the group will attempt "to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala." To do so, Debbie Ocean (Bullock) needs an all-star crew: Constance (Awkwafina), Lou (Blanchett), Rose (Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), Amita (Kaling), Tammy (Paulson) and Nine Ball (Rihanna).