Ezra Bloom's Life Is About to Go From Bad to Worse in This Imposters Sneak Peek

You might think that things couldn't get much worse after finding out that your wife isn't at all the person you thought she was, she's left you and that she's cleared out your life savings in one fell swoop. But poor Ezra Bloom is about to have his world rocked even further.

In this sneak peek at the series premiere of Bravo's newest scripted series Imposters, exclusive to E! News, a knock on the door will make clear to a despondent and suicidal Ezra (Rob Heaps) that he's not even Ava's (Inbar Lavi) only mark.