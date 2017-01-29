The Affair Season 3 Finale Apparently Forgot Why People Actually Like The Affair

Raise your hand if Noah is at the bottom of your list of characters you watch The Affair for.

Keep your hand raised if you're a little thrown off by The Affair's finale, which focused entirely on Noah (Dominic West), his fractured relationship with his daughter, his hatred of his daughter's asshole boyfriend with the funny name, his love for a French lady with an Alzheimer's-stricken husband, and the demise of said Alzheimer's-stricken husband.

Alzheimer's is no laughing matter and it's a plight that deserves a spotlight, but that was weird. Apparently Noah can't help but get involved with women who are dealing with tragedies in their personal lives. Is that what we're supposed to take from this?

Helen (Maura Tierney) was almost nowhere to be found. Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Alison (Ruth Wilson) were totally MIA, but at least we got to see Noah make out with a French woman whose husband just died.