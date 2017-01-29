2017 SAG Awards: Rico Rodriguez Gives Advice to Stranger Things Cast--"Have Fun"

Did somebody say dance party?

Rico Rodriguez talked to our very own Brad Goreski at the 2017 SAG Awards, and the 18-year-old Modern Family star gave the cast of Stranger Things his best advice for growing up in Hollywood.

"You just soak it up and have fun really. You just have a good time. Like we were hanging out the other night and we were at this party and we all just started dancing. Miles Brown from Black-ish and we were all just hanging out and having fun. I was that young and starting the dance party and now they're starting the dance party, I just think it's awesome. It all comes full circle," Rodriguez said, laughing.