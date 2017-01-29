2017 SAG Awards: Rico Rodriguez Gives Advice to Stranger Things Cast--"Have Fun"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Did somebody say dance party?
Rico Rodriguez talked to our very own Brad Goreski at the 2017 SAG Awards, and the 18-year-old Modern Family star gave the cast of Stranger Things his best advice for growing up in Hollywood.
"You just soak it up and have fun really. You just have a good time. Like we were hanging out the other night and we were at this party and we all just started dancing. Miles Brown from Black-ish and we were all just hanging out and having fun. I was that young and starting the dance party and now they're starting the dance party, I just think it's awesome. It all comes full circle," Rodriguez said, laughing.
The actor and his Modern Family cast members held a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Just like Rodriguez and many of the cast members of Modern Family now the cast of Stranger Things is growing up right before their fans. The actor admitted that he was only by episode three of the series, but plans on binge watching it once he's done with all of the red carpet madness.
We like your plans, Rico!