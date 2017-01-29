Emma Stone Continues Dancing Her Way to Victory With Best Actress Win for La La Land at 2017 SAG Awards

Emma Stone can't dance away from Hollywood's biggest stages.

Just a couple of weeks after her big Golden Globes win, the Hollywood actress received another award Sunday night at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Thanks to her role in La La Land, Emma was able to walk away with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

"Thank you so much for this. Wow, to be an actor, playing an actor and receiving an actor by a guild of actors, it's pretty exceptional. Thank you," she shared with the audience. "Okay. I forgot everything that I ever have thought in my life."