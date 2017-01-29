Best Beauty Looks from the SAG Awards 2017: Taraji P. Henson, Sophia Bush & More!

Who won the night? Keep clicking for all of the best beauty looks!

Makeup looks varied between subtle and dramatic looks. Yara Shahidi reasserted the versatility of the smoky eye, while many stars created standout looks with bold, one-color eye makeup. Blue, green (must-see: Danielle's eye shadow and eyeliner), purple and even black were just a few of hues that shined on the carpet.

Celebs made a serious case for daring hairstyles. Danielle Brooks stunned with her embellished locs styled in a regal updo. Sophia did the same with a velvet hair ribbon tied around a wavy, low ponytail. Taraji and Evan appeared with jaw-dropping short haircuts that will have many trimming the tresses. And, of course, Janelle Monáe continued to push the envelope with her sparkling bouffants.

As the Screen Actors Guild recognizes television and movie productions that made a mark, we're celebrating the jaw-dropping beauty looks that made us stop and stare.

Bold, daring and glamorous: the red carpet is home for the best in beauty.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

Yes!

Yes!

Yes!

Yes!

Ja !

Yes!

Oui!

Yes!

Sim!

Yes!

¡Si!

Yes!

✕