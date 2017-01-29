Best Beauty Looks from the SAG Awards 2017: Taraji P. Henson, Sophia Bush & More!

Queen Helena Gets Caught in Prince Robert's ''Treacherous'' Manipulation of Liam on The Royals: Recap the Episode!
Bold, daring and glamorous: the red carpet is home for the best in beauty.
Taraji P. Henson, Evan Rachel Wood and Sophia Bush were just a few stars who wore strikingly beautiful looks at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Who's behind these flawless faces? Oh, just the most talented makeup artists and glam squads in Hollywood.
As the Screen Actors Guild recognizes television and movie productions that made a mark, we're celebrating the jaw-dropping beauty looks that made us stop and stare.
Celebs made a serious case for daring hairstyles. Danielle Brooks stunned with her embellished locs styled in a regal updo. Sophia did the same with a velvet hair ribbon tied around a wavy, low ponytail. Taraji and Evan appeared with jaw-dropping short haircuts that will have many trimming the tresses. And, of course, Janelle Monáe continued to push the envelope with her sparkling bouffants.
Makeup looks varied between subtle and dramatic looks. Yara Shahidi reasserted the versatility of the smoky eye, while many stars created standout looks with bold, one-color eye makeup. Blue, green (must-see: Danielle's eye shadow and eyeliner), purple and even black were just a few of hues that shined on the carpet.
Who won the night? Keep clicking for all of the best beauty looks!