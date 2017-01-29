Natalie Portman Praises Jackie Kennedy on the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Natalie Portman's turn as Jackie Kennedy is one of the buzziest performance of this award season, but Portman just set out to do justice to one of the nation's most iconic first ladies in Jackie.

"I watched a lot of footage of her from that era and also read a lot of the biographies of her," Portman told E!'s Brad Goreski on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards of the research she did for the role, for which she is nominated tonight. "She really led our nation through such a difficult, dark moment in history, and we're so lucky that she really kept us going in a moment where everyone was feeling a lot of fear and a lot of anxiety about what was going on, not dissimilar to our moment right now."