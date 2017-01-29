Mahershala Ali Reveals What He Learned From Moonlight While Accepting His 2017 SAG Award

Mahershala Ali is a big winner tonight.

During the 2017 SAG Awards, the Hollywood star walked away with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

While on stage at the Shrine Auditorium, the actor revealed what he learned from working on Moonlight.

"What I've learned from working on Moonlight is we see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves," he shared with the audience. "And what I was so grateful about in having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community."