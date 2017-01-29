Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg and Wife Jocelyn Towne Hold Up Anti-Immigration Ban Signs at 2017 SAG Awards

Simon Helberg, Jocelyn Towne, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne made a statement at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actor held up a sign that read "Refugees welcome," while his wife wrote "Let them in" across her chest. They posed together on the red carpet with the signs, protesting the Immigration Ban that President Donald Trump put in place, banning refugees of seven nations from entering the United States.

Helberg and Towne were the first pair to address the ban on the red carpet during the 2017 SAG Awards.

However, the evening continued with many more celebrities addressing the topic.

Ashton Kutcher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of Orange Is the New Black were just a few more famous face who also took a moment to speak out against the ban during the awards show.

