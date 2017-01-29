William H. Macy Knows His Best Actor Win at the 2017 SAG Awards Was a Surprise

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
William H. Macy is fully aware of who everyone expected to win the SAG Award for best actor in a comedy.
Jeffrey Tambor took home the prize last year for his role as Maura Pfefferman on Amazon's Transparent, and many people expected him to do the same this year. Instead, the award went to Macy for his portrayal of Frank Gallagher on Shameless.
"I'm shocked. I'm probably not as shocked as Jeffrey, but I'm pretty shocked," Macy said as he took the stage to accept his award from presenters Gina Rodriguez and John Legend. "I would like to go against the stream this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal."
"I love being an actor. I love being in this room with all of you. I love my wife," he continued, adding a shoutout to his wife, Felicity Huffman, before throwing out some advice that we at home are probably never going to get to take. "If you ever get a chance to work with Showtime, do it. If you ever get a chance to work with my cast, do it. If you ever get a chance to work with [exeucutive producer] John Wells, do it."
Macy beat out Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Ty Burrell, and Jeffrey Tambor for the award, which he also won for the same role in 2014.