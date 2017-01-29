Taraji P. Henson Jokes She Feels Like a Barbie Doll on 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson is just a Barbie Girl living in a Barbie World...on rather, on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet.

The Hidden Figures and Empire actress wore a semi-sheer, rose chiffon beaded Reem Acra ballgown.

"I feel like a Barbie doll!" the actress joked to E! News' Giuliana Rancic while posing.

"People keep stepping on it," she said. "That kind of dress, you have to prepare yourself mentally, like 'Get off my train!'"

Henson and the rest of the cast of Hidden Figures are nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.