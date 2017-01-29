Emma Stone Remembers Her Early Hollywood Rejection: "Nobody Wanted Me to Come In"

Emma Stone is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, but there was a time when casting agents didn't even want to see her a second time.

Much like her character in La La Land, the 28-year-old star faced rejection in every direction when she first made the big move to Los Angeles to work in Tinseltown. Her character, aspiring actress Mia Dolan, experiences similar setback throughout Damien Chazelle's movie musical.

"I relate to pretty much every audition in the movie," she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet alongside her brother Spencer at the 2017 SAG Awards.

"I've had a version of those many many times. I think the hardest part was, for awhile, I auditioned for a lot of things, which is great when you're an actor and you're getting a lot of auditions."