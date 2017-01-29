Uh Oh! Kaley Cuoco Is ''Fighting'' With Jim Parsons at the 2017 SAG Awards

"I was only part of that decision!" Parsons revealed, explaining, "Here's what happens: you can't sit in both."

Cuoco—who donned a Marchesa gown—interrupted him, asking, "Do you hear this? He just moves right into the Hidden Figures table. OK! This is news to me, if you can't tell."

Parsons promised he told everyone on the Big Bang Theory cast about the seating arrangement "weeks ago" and noted, "They have kindly put our tables close together."

Cuoco wasn't having it, joking, "Would it be weird if I sat at the Modern Family table?" And Parsons continued along with her kidding, adding, "You broke the news! There's in-fighting on Big Bang!"