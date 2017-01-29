Janelle Monae Talks Real World Impact of Hidden Figures & Moonlight at 2017 SAG Awards

Michelle Williams, Ariel Winter, Sophie Turner & More Stars Hit the SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See the Fashion Police Verdict!
Janelle Monáe is the most gracious celeb on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet.
The twice-nominated actress behind Hidden Figures and Moonlight shared with E! News' Brad Goreski about what makes her so proud to co-star in two of the biggest films to captivate the 2017 award season.
"Both of these films are so important to me and they've been resonating with so many people inside of America and outside of America, and I'm just so proud to be a part of something bigger than myself," Monae shared with us.
As for her initial reaction to learning the riveting stories behind both projects, Janelle explained that saying yes to to the parts was an absolute no-brainer because of the real world impact she believes Hidden Figures and Moonlight will make.
"I was in tears reading both scripts for Moonlight and Hidden Figures. I think the similarity between the films is that they celebrate and highlight stories of the person who is often un-celebrated and discriminated against because they're different," she explained.
Monae continued, "Different from the majority of people who are more socially accepted, and I just hope that this film encourages everyone to continue to embrace the things that make you unique even if it makes others uncomfortable."
"And they highlight what it looks like when we put aside our differences and just remember that we're all in this together. We either get there together or we don't get there at all," she added.
Well said, Janelle. Well said.