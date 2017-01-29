Janelle Monae Talks Real World Impact of Hidden Figures & Moonlight at 2017 SAG Awards

Janelle Monáe is the most gracious celeb on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet.

The twice-nominated actress behind Hidden Figures and Moonlight shared with E! News' Brad Goreski about what makes her so proud to co-star in two of the biggest films to captivate the 2017 award season.

"Both of these films are so important to me and they've been resonating with so many people inside of America and outside of America, and I'm just so proud to be a part of something bigger than myself," Monae shared with us.

As for her initial reaction to learning the riveting stories behind both projects, Janelle explained that saying yes to to the parts was an absolute no-brainer because of the real world impact she believes Hidden Figures and Moonlight will make.