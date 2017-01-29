Evan Rachel Wood Wears a Suit to 2017 SAG Awards and Explains Her Award Season Fashion Promise

Evan Rachel Wood sported a blue velvet Altuzarra suit on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards, keeping a fashion promise she made to herself.

While the 29-year-old actress has worn plenty of dresses to celebrity events, she has donned suits to award shows during the current 2017, appearing to mimic her character's development in HBO's Westworld.

"I've always wanted to do it," Wood told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "I promised myself this year that I would wear a suit to every award show."

"I dunno, a lot of it is personal. I think I myself felt pressure a lot of times that I had to look or dress a certain way, and especially growing up with the industry. So I thought, you know, I'm just gonna go the other way and reach out to a little girl who is like me, possibly. So that's what I'm going for this year," she said. "It's all about choice. Choice. Options."