Sarah Hyland Misses SAG Awards 2017 and Cites "Health Reasons"

Sarah Hyland, 2017 Golden Globe After Party

John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle

Sarah Hyland announced Sunday she had fallen ill and had therefore cancelled plans to attend the 2017 SAG Awards that day.

The 26-year-old actress and the rest of the cast of ABC's Modern Family are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, marking the show's eighth nomination. Hyland had attended every SAG Awards ceremony since 2010.

"Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons," the actress wrote on Instagram. "So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too." 

Sarah Hyland, SAG Awards 2015

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hyland posted a photo of herself kissing longtime boyfriend and Vampire Academy co-star Dominic Sherwood at the 2016 SAG Awards. She wore a strapless indigo-colored J.Mendel dress with a thigh-high slit.

Hyland and Sherwood had attended a post-2017 Golden Globes party on Jan. 8, which marked the last time the actress had been photographed publicly.

If Modern Family wins the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at Sunday's ceremony, it would mark the show's fifth win in that category.

