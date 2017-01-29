Ariel Winter Dishes Details About Her Fun-Filled 19th Birthday Celebrations at the 2017 SAG Awards

Ariel Winter is celebrating a very exciting weekend!

Not only did the Modern Family star ring in her 19th birthday on Saturday, but she also attended the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday as her ABC cast saw yet another nomination for an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Winter—who donned a gold Mikael D dress with Neil Lane earrings—chatted with Brad Goreski on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and expressed her excitement to be at the show again.

"We've been here so many years in a row, and we're so incredibly blessed people love our show and respond to it," she said. "We love making it. So it's really nice to be recognized among amazing shows."