Ariel Winter Dishes Details About Her Fun-Filled 19th Birthday Celebrations at the 2017 SAG Awards

Ariel Winter is celebrating a very exciting weekend!
Not only did the Modern Family star ring in her 19th birthday on Saturday, but she also attended the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday as her ABC cast saw yet another nomination for an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Winter—who donned a gold Mikael D dress with Neil Lane earrings—chatted with Brad Goreski on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and expressed her excitement to be at the show again.
"We've been here so many years in a row, and we're so incredibly blessed people love our show and respond to it," she said. "We love making it. So it's really nice to be recognized among amazing shows."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She also dished about her birthday celebrations leading up to the awards show.
On Friday, she spent the day doing a table read with her Modern Family cast during which they surprised her with a cake and sang happy birthday.
Then, on Saturday night, things got a little more wild.
"I went to dinner with 20 of my closest friends and family," she revealed. "We went out and spent time together. I tried to keep it smaller and low key but...we were out dancing, and it was fun so things spiraled."
Meanwhile, the Modern Family cast is nominated among some fierce competitors at the SAG Awards this year, including: The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Orange Is the New Black and Veep.
They've been nominated six times in years past, taking home the trophy a whopping four times.
We'll see if Winter and the rest of the famous cast make it five when the 2017 SAG Awards air at 5 p.m. PST on TNT and TBS.