Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Dish on Their "Blissful" Honeymoon

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are still very much in the newlywed stage of their marriage!

The couple talked to E! News at Entertainment Weekly's SAG Awards Celebration at Chateau Marmont and opened up about their amazing wedding and lengthy honeymoon. "It's been pretty blissful," the Suits star said. "We're still pretty jetlagged. We just got back from sort of the world's craziest, longest honeymoon, so we're still on Australian time right now but it's been amazing. Blissful."

He added, "We had the weekend of our lives."

While in Australia the couple caught the New Year's celebration, which featured "the craziest fireworks I've ever seen," Patrick dished to us. They also flew to Fiji and Bali.