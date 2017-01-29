Dancing With the Stars Winners Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy Reunite

Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy continue to support each other.
The two previously worked together on Dancing With the Stars—and won, of course—and it seems the two have remained friends. Val, who is on tour with other dancers, snapped a picture with his former partner backstage at his Chicago show.
"The one and only @ruelarue came to visit us on tour this evening #mirrorballchamp #dwts #alumni #tour," he wrote. "Also THANK YOU CHICAGO for 2 SOLD OUT shows today!! Great audience."
Since DWTS, Rumer has continued dancing. She landed the role of Roxie Hart in the iconic Broadway show Chicago. But she misses her life on the competition show.
"For me, I wish I was still dancing and learning. It's so much fun and I wish I could have done an entire new season just so I could keep learning all the different dances," she previously told E! News exclusively. "It's so incredible. I feel like I have this new toy and I want to keep taking classes and keep learning."
But her Broadway role was a dream come true for the star. "It was so wonderful. I mean, they're amazing and they're so supportive of me," she said of her family's presence at opening night. "I think that they know this has been a dream of mine—to be on Broadway since I was a little kid. So it was amazing not just for me, but for them to see me do something I've wanted to do for so long."