Peek Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's Bikini-Clad Getaway to Costa Rica

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker

Jessie James and Eric Decker Look Just Like Newlyweds Celebrating Her Sister's Wedding in Cabo

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge , Princess Diana , Prince Harry

Princess Diana Statue to Be Erected at Kensington Palace 20 Years After Her Death

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Florence, Italy

The Weeknd Gives Selena Gomez the Sweetest Look During Romantic Italy Trip

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kardashians, Costa Rica

Snapchat

Let's keep up with the latest Kardashian-Jenner getaway, shall we?

Sisters Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKhloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner flew to Costa Rica over the weekend for some well-deserved R&R and fun in the sun with those closest to them. It wasn't just a girls' trip though, as mom Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey GambleScott Disickand Tygacame along for the ride. 

Kim's kids North West and Saint West, Kourtney's three children Mason DisickPenelope Disickand Reign Disick, as well as Tyga's son King Cairo joined, too. 

It took no time at all for the famous family to document tidbits of their vacay on social media, and from the looks of it, they're having a pretty awesome time together.

Photos

Every Time Kylie Jenner Has Dressed Exactly Like Kim Kardashian

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Between private helicopter rides, lounging by the pool, a front row seat at a fiery performance and plain 'ol quality time with the kids, the Kardashian-Jenner crew certainly made the most of their adventure away from home. 

Kylie also managed to fit in her very own photo shoot, which she shared to Instagram on Friday and Saturday. In one racy shot, the 19-year-old makeup maven sports a taupe-colored bikini while taking a dip. She later switched to a similarly-styled metallic silver version, and strutted her stuff alongside Tyga for a few more photo opps. 

The lovebirds appeared to have enjoyed some alone time together, as Kylie and Tyga flaunted a little PDA near a small body of water. 

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photos

Kardashians' Cosmo Covers

Kourtney Kardashian, Costa Rica

Instagram

As for Kourtney, she too had quite the stunning moment while in Costa Rica, sharing a black and white bikini selfie captioned "Island ting" on Instagram. 

In the bohemian-inspired snapshot, Kourt rocks a crocheted bikini top and matching short-shorts as she poses on the beach. 

That killer bod of hers is absolutely the product of hours spent on her fitness game, and just because Kourtney was on vacation, that doesn't mean she failed to fit in a workout. Per videos shared to Snapchat, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim dedicated their Saturday morning to working up a sweat

Kim set the record straight on her fitness regimen, admitting that although she might not share her work outs to social media like her sisters do, she's still extremely dedicated to her health.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes this March!

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Kris Jenner , Vacation , Family , Top Stories