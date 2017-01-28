Kendall Jenner to Trade Modeling for Photography?

Does Kendall Jenner prefer being behind the camera rather than in front of it?

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and high-fashion model had recently photographed covers for LOVE magazine, one of which features Cindy Crawford's 15-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber. It marked the second time Kendall had shot pictures of the teen for the outlet.

When asked if she was concentrating more on photography than modeling these days, Kendall told E! News exclusively, "No, no, no, no, it's definitely still a lot more modeling. I'm nonstop. But [photography is] just something I like to do that I'm pursuing, I guess."