Law & Order's Saffron Burrows Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Saffron Burrows has a big reason to celebrate 2017.
E! News has exclusively learned that the Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows on January 23.
Back in September, Saffron revealed she was expecting with wife Alison Balian when she debuted her baby bump on a red carpet in New York City.
While celebrating the premiere of Bridget Jones's Baby at the Paris Theatre, the actress' black dress couldn't conceal a visible baby bump.
Saffron and Alison, who are also parents to a son, have tried to keep their family life relatively private in recent years.
In fact, the couple managed to keep their marriage a secret until 16 months after the ceremony.
"I chose to speak to you because I don't want to lie by omission and I want to be very straightforward about my life," Saffron told writer Hermione Hoby in The Guardian. "I don't want to hesitate and feel hindered by something I haven't said. Also, I'm really proud of my family and who they are, these two individuals beside me. That's certainly my proudest achievement. And for my boy, I want to be honest with him because he deserves it—but also proud."
She continued, "And I want us to live a very honest life with each other. I think for a while I was just avoiding conversations, in order to not be labeled in some way that I felt was limiting and not actually true to who I am."
Saffron was just 15 when she launched her modeling career after being spotted by a fashion photographer. She would make her feature film debut in Jim Sheridan's In the Name of the Father.
She also earned several roles on the small screen including Mozart in the Jungle and Boston Legal.
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!